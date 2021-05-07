Double Click 970×250

Ayesha Omar Looks Breathtaking In New Photos

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 12:49 am
Ayesha Omar new photos

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar never fails to impress her fans with her astounding attires and flawless beauty. The actress tries to be as active as she can on social media to treat her fans and followers with her daily routine and mesmerizing photos.

She is a Pakistani actress, model, singer, and host. She is one of the highest-paid actresses of Pakistan and also considered a style icon of the industry.

Earlier today, the Bulbulay actress shared several photos on her Instagram account, donning a teal green dress.

Take a look!

Earlier, Ayesha Omar advised people to always stay positive in every situation.

She wrote,

“hope you all have a beautiful Friday, despite everything that’s going on. Positive manifestations and regulating our emotional responses is the key to a better life experience.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

