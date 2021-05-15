Double Click 970×250

Ayeza Khan Continues To Be The Most Followed Pakistani Celeb On Insta

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 07:06 pm
Ayeza Khan Insta Followers

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan continues to be the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram as her followers have risen to 9 million.

The Chupke Chupke actress on Saturday shared a photo holding a dried leaf with 9 Million written on it.

Ayeza wrote: “I love you All”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Earlier, Ayeza Khan shared adorable clicks and extended eid wishes to her fans, celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Chupke Chupke actress took to Instagram and posted a sweet family photo featuring her husband Danish Taimoor and kids Rayan Taimoor and Hoorain Taimoor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza shared a couple of photos and videos too on her Instagram account to treat her fans and give them huge couple goals.

Take a Look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza Khan is considered one of the most successful actresses of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The diva has appeared in various popular drama serials including Do Qadam Door Thay, Yaariyan, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Tum Kon Piya, and others. Her drama serial ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ was a major hit.

