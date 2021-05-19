Ayeza Khan gives fans an important piece of life advice

Ayeza Khan, the most popular actress with 9 million followers on her social media account on Instagram, gave an important piece of life advice to her fans on how to live.

The beautiful actress shared a new photo of herself to her Instagram account wearing pretty blue butterfly wings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Giving an important message about living a good life, the actress wrote in the caption of her photo, “Live life like a butterfly, take a rest but never forget how to fly.”

This useful advice given by Ayeza Khan with her picture has been liked by more than 246,000 users in just a few hours.

Ayeza Khan recently became the first Pakistani actress to be followed by 9 million users on Instagram.

The actress is very active on Instagram, as she often posts photos and messages of herself with her family on the social media platform.