Double Click 970×250

Ayeza Khan gives fans an important piece of life advice

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 03:41 pm
Adsense 300×600
Ayeza Khan life advice

Ayeza Khan, the most popular actress with 9 million followers on her social media account on Instagram, gave an important piece of life advice to her fans on how to live.

The beautiful actress shared a new photo of herself to her Instagram account wearing pretty blue butterfly wings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Giving an important message about living a good life, the actress wrote in the caption of her photo, “Live life like a butterfly, take a rest but never forget how to fly.”

This useful advice given by Ayeza Khan with her picture has been liked by more than 246,000 users in just a few hours.

Ayeza Khan recently became the first Pakistani actress to be followed by 9 million users on Instagram.

The actress is very active on Instagram, as she often posts photos and messages of herself with her family on the social media platform.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Alizeh Shah
3 hours ago
What inspired Alizeh Shah to become a vocalist?

Leading Pakistani actress and singer Alizeh Shah revealed that her singing passion...
4 hours ago
Mathira Faces Hate After She Expressed Desire To Adopt A Palestinian Child

Mathira, who is quite controversial for her unapologetic moves, is winning hearts...
Momina Mustehsan COVID positive
4 hours ago
Momina Mustehsan Switches On Quarantine Mode After Contracting COVID-19

Pakistan's popular singing sensation Momina Mustehsan tests positive for COVID-19 and is...
Yasir Hussain surgery
5 hours ago
What surgery did Yasir Hussain undergo?

One of the leading actors of the Pakistani film and TV industry...
Saboor Aly Minal Khan
5 hours ago
Saboor Aly congratulates Minal Khan after her official announcement

Saboor Aly and Minal Khan, famous friends of the Pakistani showbiz industry,...
Shaniera Akram stands with Palestine
6 hours ago
“I Will Never Support Torture, Destruction Of Innocent People”: Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram, wife of legendary cricketer Wasim Akram takes to her social...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Salman Khan
1 hour ago
India Coronavirus: Salman Khan arranges 500 oxygen concentrators

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has arranged 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID positive...
Nawaz Sharif properties Auction
1 hour ago
IHC Rejects Petition To Stop Auction Of Nawaz Sharif’s Properties

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the petition on Wednesday to stop...
Parliament House Installs E-Voting
2 hours ago
Parliament House Installs E-Voting Machine

After a prolonged debate among the members of the National Assembly, the...
Coronavirus: Schools to remain closed till May 23
2 hours ago
Schools To Reopen In Districts With Less Than 5% COVID Positivity Ratio

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday has decided to...