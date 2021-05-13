Ayeza Khan Shares Adorable Clicks To Wish Her Fans Eid Mubarak

One of the top Pakistani actresses, Ayeza Khan shared adorable clicks and extended eid wishes to her fans, celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Chupke Chupke actress took to Instagram and posted a sweet family photo featuring her husband Danish Taimoor and kids Rayan Taimoor and Hoorain Taimoor.

Ayeza shared a couple of photos and videos too on her Instagram account to treat her fans and give them huge couple goals.

Take a Look,

