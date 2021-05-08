Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi, a soulful rendition of the iconic naat by acclaimed singer Ali Zafar, has reached more than three million views within three days as it is trending NO. 1 on YouTube.

The beautiful views from the noble Baadshahi Mosque in the video of Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi certainly transported many to another realm where Ali Zafar is reciting the deep kalaam live on a rooftop just before dawn.

A group of qawwals and instrumentalists also joined the singer in the video.

He also took to Instagram to share the Naat with all his fans and lovers. He wrote, “I hope it gives you the peace while listening to it that it brought to my heart while rendering it.”

Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi is a popular qawwali most notably performed by the late Sabri Brothers, Ghulam Farid Sabri (1930-1994) and Maqbool Ahmed Sabri (1945-2011). It is a multilingual naat (praise to Mohammad PBUH) based on a popular Arabic quatrain (rubai) by the Persian poet Saadi Shirazi (1210-1292).

The four-line poem is interspersed with verses of Urdu and Persian poetry from origins.

Earlier at the beginning of Ramadan, Atif Aslam’s soulful rendition of the famed naat had shattered YouTube records with over 2.1 million views within 24 hours.

Atif Aslam appeared with a magnificent gift for all Muslims as he presented a heartfelt version of Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat.

Recited with reverence and dedication, the beautiful video begins with the title Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat along with NAAT E RASOOL E MAQBOOL written in white colour to complement the video’s overall theme.

Along with the singer, Ali Pervez Mehdi, Nouman Javed, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi, and Kumail Jaffery, too, took part in the recitation. All of them were seen standing with their hands respectfully folded.