The character of Bamsi Bey, a close friend of Ertugrul’s, came to an end in the historical Turkish series Ertugrul Ghazi, which is based on Muslim conquests, and its sequel, Kulurus Osman.

The character of ‘Bamsi Bey’ from the Turkish series, which has captivated the whole world, will not appear in the series after today.

The role of ‘Bamsi Bey’ came to an end in the 60th episode of Kulurus Osman’s Season 2 which aired last night. The death of ‘Bamsi Bey’ in the drama has moved the fans of this character all over the world, which is why Bamsi Bey is one of the top trends on Twitter in Pakistan.

Season 2 of Kulurus Osman started on October 7 at 8 pm Turkish time and 10 pm Pakistani time.

Of the characters in Diriliş: Ertuğrul, only Bamsi Bey and Abdurrahman Alp appeared in Season 1 of Kulurus Osman, and later became part of Season 2.

Viewers react to the death of Bamsi Bey in the drama:

I love my sword like it’s my wife

And my horse like it’s my son

Bamsi bey.. 💔💔

Started with Suleman Shah

Then with Ertugrul bey

Then with Osman bey

End of an era!!!💔#Bamsibey #KurulusOsman pic.twitter.com/2fklzGauRO — Haider Ali (@Haider4PTI) May 26, 2021

A True Warrior

A True Friend

Great leader

Lovely Husband

He teach us so many lessons through his character😢

Good Bye #BamsiBey 💔😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/rxEuGgyGER — Aqib Bhaiya ki Pyari Behn😌❤🇵🇰 (@BinteZainab33) May 27, 2021

7 seasons Bamsi bey .. this’s the end of everything beautiful , super, funny wise scenes nd the LEGAND ..

END OF GOLDEN ERA 💔💔😭#BamsıBey u’ll missed ✨😭 pic.twitter.com/ujDmBDMpZy — ⌟ ﮼آلاء🦚⌜ (@Alaa3lZohry) May 26, 2021

#BamsiBey I will never ever Forget you in my life .what a character you played with Fully emotional & True expressions…#ErtuğrulGazi & #BamsiBey Love you forever……

اپنی زندگی میں کبھی نہیں رویا آج بمبسی بے آپ نے رلا دیا۔#شیخ_دی_بیٹھک pic.twitter.com/iCw1L5S7o6 — 🟢Rashid Mehmood 🇵🇰 (@RashidMkhan79) May 26, 2021

It should be noted that the shooting of Kurulus Osman continued with all precautionary measures even during the Coronavirus epidemic and Mehmet Bozdağ said that the series will continue for another 5 to 6 years and is definitely one of the most popular dramas of his era.