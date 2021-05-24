Double Click 900 x 250

Bella Hadid’s Affiliation With Famous Brand In Tumult After Pro-Palestine Protest

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 12:10 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Bella Hadid Dior Ties
Double Click 300 x 250

After receiving intense flak for standing against the Israelis in support of Palestine, famed model Bella Hadid might lose out a major deal by Dior.

Bella Hadid had protested in a pro-Palestine rally to march against the Israeli aggression on Palestinians.

“The way my heart feels. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place… it feels whole! We are a rare breed!! It’s free Palestine till Palestine is free!!! P.s. The Palestinian drip is real #FreePalestine,” she wrote on her Instagram.

However, fans and netizens began to call out the supermodel after she allegedly stood against the atrocities by Israel.

Soon after, reports were circulating about Dior cutting off ties with Bella over the recent controversy.

The rumours were shot down by fashion watchdog Diet Prada in a post that confirmed that the brand’s association with Bella Hadid is still going.

Also, Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid also confirmed the news by sharing the post on her Instagram Story.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

Earlier, the supermodel had been extremely backlashed by the Israeli government.

Bella Hadid took to the streets to voice support for Palestinians and expressed displeasure for the Israeli forces.

“Shame on you”, the Israeli government attacked Bella via Twitter posts.

“When celebrities like Bella Hadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State,” the users added more.

Bella Hadid In protests

Double Click 728 x 90

Read More

Sadaf Kanwal Shahroz Sabzwari
39 mins ago
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, the couple which had garnered immense hate...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan is taking away our Monday blues with her amazing dancing skills

One of the fine and gorgeous actresses of the Pakistani showbiz industry,...
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin
2 hours ago
Justin Bieber, Wife Hailey Strike A Pose For Their Sunday Selfie

Famed Canadian singer Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are true couple goals...
BTS
14 hours ago
Netizens Unfollowed Paulo Coelho After He Praised BTS for “Butter”

Renowned author Paulo Coelho recently praised BTS for their new song "Butter"...
Christian Betzmann
17 hours ago
Christian Betzmann Shares His Side Of Story After Breaking Up With Zoya

On Saturday (22nd May), Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir had announced her breakup with...
Nausheen Shah
18 hours ago
Nausheen Shah Is Fed Up With Mothers Forcing Daughters To Get Married

Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah is fed up with all the mothers who...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Punjab: 2% Quota Of Jobs Allocated For Transgender People
5 mins ago
Punjab: 2% Quota Of Jobs Allocated For Transgender People

The Department of Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) has decided to...
Bahrain suspends flights from Pakistan
18 mins ago
Bahrain Suspends Entry of Travellers From Pakistan, Other 4 Countries

The Civil Aviation Affairs of Bahrain has imposed a travel ban on...
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm
23 mins ago
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm

The Deep Depression over the east-central of the Bay of Bengal turned...
Wasim Akram feels Amir should be included in Pakistan's T20 World Cup
30 mins ago
Wasim Akram urges PCB to bring Amir back for T20 World cup

Former captain and Cricket legend Wasim Akram has urged Pakistan Cricket Board...