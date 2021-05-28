Beyoncé Knowles has great news for her fans!

Leading American singer and actress Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter gave her fans good news on social media and announced that she is working on her new music album.

Singer Beyonce Knowles made the announcement during an audio group chat with singers Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋Michelle Williams🦋 (@michellewilliams)

Singer Michelle Williams has shared a few audio group chats with singers Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland on the social networking site, Instagram.

In a chat, the three singers asked each other what they were doing. Kelly said she was making soup while singer Beyonce revealed that she was working on new music.

Beyonce’s last solo studio album ‘Lemonade’ was released in 2016. After the release of this album, the singer had completed her other musical projects in collaboration with her husband Jay Z.

These musical projects include the visual albums ‘Everything is Love’ and ‘Black Is King‘, as well as a soundtrack she sang for the 2019 remake of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’.