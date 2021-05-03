Adsense 970×250

Billie Eilish Opens Up About sexual exploitation of minors, says “it’s everywhere”

Web Desk

03rd May, 2021. 12:00 pm
American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish opens up about the widespread sexual abuse of minors around the world.

In an interview, the 19-year-old singer talked about her latest song, Your Power, and how it highlights an abusive relationship between a minor and an older person.

“[The song] isn’t about a single person. You may think it’s because she works in the music industry, but that’s not the case. It’s all over,” she told in an interview.

“I don’t know a single girl or woman who hasn’t had a strange or unpleasant experience. And men, too – young boys are constantly exploited,” she added.

The singer warned, “It doesn’t matter who you are, what your life is like, what position you’re in, who you hang out with, how strong or smart you are. “You can still be exploited.”

“That’s a big problem in the world of domestic abuse or statutory rape – ‘Oh my goodness, I’m the victim here?’ say girls who are confident and strong-willed.”

“And it’s so frustrating, humiliating, and demoralizing to be in that situation where you think you know everything and then realize you’re being manipulated right now,” she said.

