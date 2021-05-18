Double Click 970×250

BTS: “Butter” Teaser Has Been Released!

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 08:31 pm
#ButterVideoTeaser

ARMY is over the moon as BTS has released the video teaser of its upcoming song “Butter” today. 

In just a couple of minutes, the teaser has surpassed 500k+ views on YouTube.

According to the details, the South Korean boys will make everyone sweep off their feet with their new song which will be released on May 21st, 2021 at 1 PM (KST), 12 AM (ET).

#ButterVideoTeaser is trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter across the globe. Take a look at ARMY’s excitement.

 

