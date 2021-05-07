BTS: J-Hope gives donation to child violence victims in East Africa

BTS J-Hope has recently made his fans proud as he donated a massive amount to child violence victims in East Africa.

According to the details, J-Hope’s donation was made to a Seol- based foundation called One-Stop Center in Tanzania which works for the “treatment, legal support and counseling, assistance in collecting evidence, and assistance in filing reports” for the abused victims.

The news of J-Hope’s donation was announced in a statement shared by ChildFund Korea.

“In light of Children’s Day, J-Hope donated 100 million won for the support of children in Tanzania exposed to violence,” the statement read.

The organization revealed J-Hope’s thoughts on the recent donation he made and said,

“Many people around the world are suffering from COVID-19. I came to support children overseas following the support of domestic children in hopes that the warmth of sharing could reach them in the nooks of the world.”

Earlier, J-Hope had turned 27-year-old and in celebration of his birthday, the k-pop star donated over 150 million won (approx. $135,400) to ChildFund Korea, a child development non-profit organization.

J-Hope also made a public announcement through the ChildFund Korea portal and said,

“I heard that the number of vulnerable families is increasing significantly due to the prolonged COVID-19 situation. I heard that support for children with disabilities is especially urgent. I hope this donation will raise society’s interest in children with disabilities.”

Hope’s donation will just not only help to take care of the disabled children but will also support their academics, as well as will facilitate maintenance for those with visual and hearing impairments.