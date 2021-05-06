Double Click 970×250

BTS: Teaser of upcoming 2021 BTS Festa Released

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 12:24 am
Adsense 300×600
Teaser of 2021 BTS Festa

Big Hit Labels has recently released the first-ever moving teaser for the 2021 BTS Festa and the ARMYs are super excited.

The teaser is a short animated sequence showcasing a conversation with a delivery man bringing the Festa D-Day Calendar at home.

Check Out The Teaser:

Earlier, BTS online concert BANG BANG CON 2021 took over the internet by storm as BTS Army was over the moon to watch their favorite band performing live online.

According to the details, BANG BANG CON 2021 was BTS’s first official concert ever since their Map Of The Soul world tour got canceled. Over 2.7 million fans made the online concert successful by watching it online.

The eight-hour concert included BTS’s 2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode I. BTS Begin, clips of their 5th Muster fan meeting straight from Busan and 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” concert from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Britney Spears
22 mins ago
Britney Spears Might Be Dead, Claims Perez Hilton

An international blogger Perez Hilton has made a shocking statement regarding the...
Duke and Duchess of Sussex
29 mins ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Request People To Donate Money For COVID-19 Vaccines

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their son Archie's second...
Gulsim Ali Aslihan Hatun
2 hours ago
Photo: Gulsim Ali’s Ravishing Smile Is All You Need To See Today

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali has brightened up everyone's day with her ravishing...
Ali Zafar
2 hours ago
Ali Zafar Has A Special Message For Indians & Pakistanis

As India and Pakistan are battling with the deadly coronavirus, Pakistani singer...
Marina Khan
4 hours ago
Atiqa Odho Requests Fans To Pray For Marina Khan’s recovery from COVID-19

On Thursday, veteran actress Atiqa Odho has requested her fans and followers...
Sumbul Shahid
4 hours ago
Pakistan’s Media Industry Mourns Death Of Sumbul Shahid

Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid, who is the sister of legendary showbiz stars...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Britney Spears
22 mins ago
Britney Spears Might Be Dead, Claims Perez Hilton

An international blogger Perez Hilton has made a shocking statement regarding the...
Amazon Approval Will Open Opportunities For Youth: PM
28 mins ago
Amazon Approval Will Open Opportunities For Youth: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Amazon starting operations in Pakistan will...
Duke and Duchess of Sussex
29 mins ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Request People To Donate Money For COVID-19 Vaccines

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their son Archie's second...
Firdous Shamim Naqvi Slams Sindh Govt Over Poor Performance
40 mins ago
Firdous Shamim Naqvi Slams Sindh Govt Over Poor Performance

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that after the 18th...