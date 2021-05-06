BTS: Teaser of upcoming 2021 BTS Festa Released

Big Hit Labels has recently released the first-ever moving teaser for the 2021 BTS Festa and the ARMYs are super excited.

The teaser is a short animated sequence showcasing a conversation with a delivery man bringing the Festa D-Day Calendar at home.

Check Out The Teaser:

Earlier, BTS online concert BANG BANG CON 2021 took over the internet by storm as BTS Army was over the moon to watch their favorite band performing live online.

According to the details, BANG BANG CON 2021 was BTS’s first official concert ever since their Map Of The Soul world tour got canceled. Over 2.7 million fans made the online concert successful by watching it online.

The eight-hour concert included BTS’s 2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode I. BTS Begin, clips of their 5th Muster fan meeting straight from Busan and 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” concert from Sao Paulo, Brazil.