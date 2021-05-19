Double Click 970×250

Bushra Ansari shares a golden memory with Uncle Sargam

Hamna Humail

19th May, 2021.
Bushra Ansari Uncle Sargam

A memorable photo of Pakistan’s showbiz industry senior actress Bushra Ansari and recently deceased Farooq Qaiser, a well known comedian and creator of thin puppet characters like Uncle Sargam, went viral on social media.

Bushra Ansari shared the memorable photo of the past taken with Farooq Qaiser on her Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

In the photo shared to Instagram, young Bushra Ansari looks young and attractive while both the legends of the Pakistani showbiz industry can be seen smiling for the camera.

Bushra Ansari wrote in the caption of the photo, “Piaryy farooq sahab..Rip”

Farooq Qaiser, a well-known comedian and creator of comedy characters like Uncle Sargam, passed away after suffering from a heart condition. The puppeteer has a son and two daughters.

The President and the Prime Minister had expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Farooq Qaiser.

“Saddened to learn of Farooq Qaiser’s death. He was not just a performer but would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues. My condolences and prayers go to his family,” the Prime Minister wrote in his tweet.

Farooq Qaiser’s grandson Hasnain Qaiser confirmed that his maternal grandfather had been suffering from a heart condition since a long time. When his health deteriorated, an ambulance was called to take him to the hospital but he could not survive and had already died.

Kaliyan , Sargam Sargam and Daak Time were a few of his most popular TV shows, however, PTV’s popular program ‘Kaliyan’ became his identity, in which Farooq Qaiser gained fame for his role as Uncle Sargam.

