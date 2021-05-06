Double Click 970×250

Bushra Ansari’s Sister Sumbul Shahid Passes Away Due To COVID Complications

Arhama Altaf

06th May, 2021.
Sumbul Shahid Passes Away

Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid, who is the sister of legendary showbiz stars Asma Abbas and Bushra Ansari, has passed away after battling with COVID-19.

Sumbul Shahid passes away in Lahore due to the deadly pandemic. She was fighting for her life on the ventilator after contracting the deadly coronavirus. Both sisters had requested their fans and netizens to pray for their sister’s swift recovery.

The death of the legendary actress has left the entire showbiz family mourning as they grieve over the irreparable loss.

Bushra Iqbal, former wife of TV host Aamir Liaquat, confirmed the news on her Twitter.

Bushra Ansari had taken to her Instagram actor and informed about her sister’s ill-health and asked everyone to remember her in their prayers.

She captioned it, “My darling sister sumbul Shahid is fighting a battle with Coronavirus these days ..pl pray for her speedy recovery ..char Chand salamat rahain ameen.”

After hearing about her critical health, showbiz stars and netizens had flooded the comments section with sincere wishes and prayers.

 

Sumbul Shahid is best known for Golden Girls. She is also popular with the fan favourite drama serial, Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat.

Lastly, the actress appeared in the drama serial Nand, alongside Shahroz Shabzwari, Minal Khan, Ijaz Aslam and others.

