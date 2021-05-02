Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike

Adsense 300×250

American actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan cut off their relationship after finalizing their divorce one and half years prior in 2019. However, the exes are still in a disagreement over the cash from one of their greatest projects, “Magic Mike.”

The 41-year-old Channing Tatum and 40-year-old Jenna Dewan had met on the arrangement of the 2006 film “Step Up.”

They stayed in wedlock for nine years before they called it quits in April 2018.

Having in constant conflict, the two agreed on turning to the court to settle the issue of profits from the male stripper franchise, said TMZ.

The dancers share seven-year-old daughter Everly. In spite of the fact that the exes allegedly looked for “intense mediation” recently, their differences over their individual percentages in the business developed sharply.

After its launch with the 2012 film, Magic Mike has seen incredible achievement recently as the franchise stretches out into the film, live shows, and an upcoming reality show.

Channing Tatum is the face of the franchise. Yet, Dewan said she helped him with tracking down the correct choreographer for the live shows, other than supporting him and uprooting her family to London during production. Thus, she argues she is qualified to receive the rewards of its success.