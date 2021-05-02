Adsense 970×250

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike

Web Desk

02nd May, 2021. 03:56 pm
Adsense 300×600
Adsense 300×250

American actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan cut off their relationship after finalizing their divorce one and half years prior in 2019. However, the exes are still in a disagreement over the cash from one of their greatest projects, “Magic Mike.”

The 41-year-old Channing Tatum and 40-year-old Jenna Dewan had met on the arrangement of the 2006 film “Step Up.”

They stayed in wedlock for nine years before they called it quits in April 2018.

Having in constant conflict, the two agreed on turning to the court to settle the issue of profits from the male stripper franchise, said TMZ.

The dancers share seven-year-old daughter Everly. In spite of the fact that the exes allegedly looked for “intense mediation” recently, their differences over their individual percentages in the business developed sharply.

After its launch with the 2012 film, Magic Mike has seen incredible achievement recently as the franchise stretches out into the film, live shows, and an upcoming reality show.

Channing Tatum is the face of the franchise. Yet, Dewan said she helped him with tracking down the correct choreographer for the live shows, other than supporting him and uprooting her family to London during production. Thus, she argues she is qualified to receive the rewards of its success.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Jasmin Bhasin reveals her father struggled to get a hospital bed for mother
14 mins ago
Jasmin Bhasin recalls ‘father had a hard time finding hospital bed for mother’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Jasmin Bhasin has recalled the struggle...
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, announce they’re expecting their first child
41 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain confirmed becoming parents soon!

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, are all set to welcome their bundle...
‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot turns 36
3 hours ago
‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot turns 36

Gal Gadot, who became global fame for her role as "Wonder Woman",...
3 hours ago
Singer The Weeknd shares news of upcoming music with fans

People have taken advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown period to spend time...
Deepika Padukone or Gal Gadot: Who looks best in ruffle blouse and black pants combination
4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone or Gal Gadot: Who looks best in ruffle blouse and black pants combination?

When celebrities step out on any occasion, they're wearing something completely different,...
4 hours ago
Britney Spears’ dad suggested that she has dementia

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears suggested that she could be...

Recent News

Jasmin Bhasin reveals her father struggled to get a hospital bed for mother
14 mins ago
Jasmin Bhasin recalls ‘father had a hard time finding hospital bed for mother’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Jasmin Bhasin has recalled the struggle...
Kentucky Derby 2021: Medina Spirit Wins Dominant Race
29 mins ago
Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby to give Bob Baffert a record 7 titles

American Thoroughbred racehorse, Medina Spirit fought off three challengers in the stretch to...
Supreme Court
34 mins ago
Supreme Court to hear Covid-19 suo motu case on May 5

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear on May 5 (Wednesday) a...
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, announce they’re expecting their first child
41 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain confirmed becoming parents soon!

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, are all set to welcome their bundle...