Chrissy Teigen Wants to Hang Out with Meghan Markle to ‘chill’ in Archie’s coop

Bilal BariEditor

04th May, 2021. 04:19 pm
American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is ready for a girls’ night with Duchess Meghan.

While prepping for her appearance at Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World event on Sunday, the model and cookbook author spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her newfound friendship with the Duchess of Sussex.

“I feel like our world has just gotten so small, through this whole pandemic and everything. We have to go to Montecito and chill in the chicken house. Archie’s Cluckin’ Hut?” Teigen joked with the outlet, referring to Archie’s Chick Inn, the coop that belongs to Meghan’s son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, which was featured during her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Teigen previously revealed that Meghan reached out to her after the model shared the tragic news that she lost her third child, Jack, last year. The Duchess of Sussex shared her own experience with baby loss in November in a moving personal essay detailing life following her miscarriage.

“Yeah, she’s been so kind to me ever since we connected,” said Teigen in response to a fan question on a Watch What Happens Live! Aftershow last month. “She had written me about baby Jack and loss, but, yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind, just as kind as everyone says she is.

She added, “That’s why you look at everything, and you’re like, ‘My God, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?'” referencing public attacks on the duchess’s character. “When it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are.”

