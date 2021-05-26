Double Click 728 x 90
Christian Betzmann Addresses Failed Engagement Sharing “First & Last” Post With Zoya Nasir

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 02:51 pm
Christian Betzmann Zoya Nasir

Christian Betzmann, a German travel Vlogger, whose engagement was called off with actress Zoya Nasir after his remarks about Pakistan and Palestine, has shared his first and last post with Zoya.

Taking to Instagram, Christian Betzmann penned a detailed note addressing his failed engagement along with a snap with the actress at the beach.

“This was our first and our last post together. I had such an amazing time with you and will never forget these past 1.5 Years. Unfortunately, we both have different views on life and want a different Future. I continue to wish you all the best in Life. Thank you for all the love and support you have shown us as a couple and as two individuals moving forward,” he wrote.

He also explained why the two couldn’t go forward with their scheduled wedding.

Earlier, showbiz actress Zoya Nasir had announced her breakup with her fiancé Christian Betzmann after the controversy created uproar all over the internet after his remarks on Israel’s aggression against Palestine.

Zoya Nasir had officially announced that she and Betzmann are no longer together via her heartfelt Instagram post.

It’s with a heavy heart I’m announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married. His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people and insensitivity towards my religion has lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision,” she wrote. 

The actress further added, “There are certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, hence, the decision to part ways. Humility, Tolerance and Respect towards each other are the virtues that we must always adhere to. I look upon my Allah to provide me with the strength to deal with this worldly emotional wreck. I wish Chris a bright and happy future.”

Zoya concluded by saying: “I sincerely request for space and privacy for myself and my family as we begin to navigate this emotional turmoil.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

