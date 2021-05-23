Double Click 970×250

Christian Betzmann Shares His Side Of Story After Breaking Up With Zoya

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 08:44 pm
Adsense 300×600
Christian Betzmann

On Saturday (22nd May), Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir had announced her breakup with her fiancé Christian Betzmann after the controversy created uproar all over the internet after his remarks on Israel’s aggression against Palestine.

Taking to Instagram, Zoya Nasir has officially announced that she and Betzmann are no longer together. “It’s with a heavy heart I’m announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married. His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people, and insensitivity towards my religion has to lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision,” she wrote. 

Zoya Nasir Christian Betzmann no longer a couple

The actress further added, “There are certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, hence, the decision to part ways. Humility, Tolerance and Respect towards each other are the virtues that we must always adhere to. I look upon my Allah to provide me with the strength to deal with this worldly emotional wreck. I wish Chris a bright and happy future.”

Zoya concluded by saying: “I sincerely request for space and privacy for myself and my family as we begin to navigate this emotional turmoil.”

As things were not going in the favor of Christian, the international vlogger finally decided to break the ice and spoke for himself.

He shared his side of the story on Instagram and tried to justify what has had happened.

Take a look!

Earlier, Christian Betzmann, a German travel Vlogger, had said certain remarks regarding Palestine and Israel which landed him in deep waters and netizens heavily backlashed him.

An Instagram account shared her conversation with Christian who believes that social media has never helped in any political event.

He further indicates that ‘your strikes are useless, waste of time’.

And then he concluded his conversation by saying: “It is better to go pray as praying is the only thing Third World countries can do”.

“Whereas, first world countries are based on doers”, Christian declared.

Later, the Vlogger also jumped in to clear his views via his Instagram handle.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Nausheen Shah
1 hour ago
Nausheen Shah Is Fed Up With Mothers Forcing Daughters To Get Married

Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah is fed up with all the mothers who...
Sahir Ali Bagga COVID Jab
5 hours ago
Sahir Ali Bagga Gets His First COVID Vaccine Shot

Pakistan's singing sensation has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine....
Hina Altaf Aagha Ali
6 hours ago
Hina Altaf Completes A Year of Happy wedded bliss with Husband Aagha Ali

The cute showbiz couple Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are celebrating their...
Sarah Khan Falak Shabir
7 hours ago
Are Sarah Khan & Falak Shabir Expecting Twins?

One of the most adored couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Sarah Khan and Falak...
Yasra Rzivi welcomes baby boy
8 hours ago
Congratulations are in order for Yasra Rizvi As She Welcomes Baby Boy

One of the acclaimed and hardworking actresses of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Yasra...
sana javed
9 hours ago
Sana Javed Looks Celestial In This Gorgeous Tea Pink Attire

The most lovely and adorable actress Sana Javed, who has begun her journey...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

coronavirus death
39 mins ago
Coronavirus: At least 11 more patients died in Sindh during past 24 hours

According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh has reported 1,529 new...
Prince Harry
1 hour ago
Prince Charles May Cut Off Harry If He Continues To Publicly Attack Queen

There is the possibility that Prince Charles may cut off Prince Harry...
Nausheen Shah
1 hour ago
Nausheen Shah Is Fed Up With Mothers Forcing Daughters To Get Married

Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah is fed up with all the mothers who...
psl 6
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Schedule Of Remaining PSL 6 Matches Delayed

The schedule of the remaining Pakistan Super League sixth edition (PSL 6)...