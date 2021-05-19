Double Click 970×250

Condolences Pour In As Popular US Actor Charles Grodin Dies

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 09:53 am
Charles Grodin Passes Away At 86

The versatile actor, Charles Grodin, known for his roles in The Heartbreak Kid, Midnight Run and Beethoven, has succumbed to his bone marrow cancer, his son, Nicholas Grodin, said.

Soon after the news of his demise broke out, fellow celebs and fans flooded social media with sincere condolences and also paid tribute to his legendary work.

With a number of plays and books to his name, Grodin was a writer as well. He also won a writing Emmy for a 1977 Paul Simon television special, sharing it with Mr. Simon and six others.

In the 1990s, he made his mark as a liberal commentator on radio and TV. He also wrote plays and television scripts. The legend also bagged an Emmy for his services in 1997.

After portraying many stellar performances, the American actor’s Beethoven brought him success in the family-animal comedy genre in 1992. When asked why he opted for that role, Grodin replied: “I’m not that much in demand.” “It’s not like I have this stack of wonderful offers. I’m just delighted they wanted me.”

“It’s all a joke,” he told in 1995. “It’s just a thing. It was a choice to do that.”

However, his biggest stage success was Same Time, Next Year, which opened on Broadway in 1975 and ran nearly 3½ years. Beyond the humour, the play won recognition for deftly tracing the changes in their lives, and in society, from the 1950s to the ’70s.

Note that Grodin and his first wife, Julia Ferguson, had a daughter, comedian Marion Grodin.

The couple had a divorce after a few years. However, he and his second wife, Elissa Durwood, had a son, Nicholas.

