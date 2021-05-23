One of the acclaimed and hardworking actresses of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Yasra Rizvi welcomes her first baby boy on May 22 (Saturday).

Got married in 2016 to Abdul Hadi, the couple is happy to announce the arrival of their first baby boy with extreme joy.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared an adorable snap with her newly-born baby along with a heartfelt note.

“Ibn e Adam. you my love are the son of Adam .. being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose .. rest is just detail .. have a great life! p.s. He was born at 9:50 am on 22nd May 2021,” she wrote.

Several showbiz celebrities and fellow stars flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and sincere wishes for the new mother and baby boy.

Yasra Rizvi Married A Boy 10 Years Younger Than Her

Earlier, Yasra Rizvi had faced brutal criticism for marrying a boy much younger than her. At the time of her marriage, the Dunk actress was 34 years of age while her husband Abdul Hadi was 24.

However, she had responded to all the naysayers with a detailed video message on Facebook.

Yasra had said that her marriage with Abdul Hadi had kicked off a new debate all over the internet. She said that while there were many people on Facebook and other social media platforms who appreciated their marriage, there were others as well who criticized the couple for their age difference.

In a befitting response to these detractors, Yasra said that she was proud of being different and didn’t feel the need to look like others

“I’m a person who impresses very few people so if I want to have a Fajr prayer offered as Haq Mehr, it was nobody’s business. Is criticism is all we know?” the actress had said.