Dananeer Mobeen aka Pawri Girl Explains Actual Meaning Of “Maa”

Social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen aka Pawri Girl has shared multiple photos with her beloved mother on account of mother’s day today.

The #pawrihorihai girl took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note for her mother and told the actual meaning of the word “maa/mother”

“Maa. ماں۔ Yaeh aik aisa khubsoorat lafz haai kae isske aage kuch aur likhne kee zarurat hee nahee padti. Laekin phhir bhee…. Maa ka aik din nahee, harr din houta haai. Here’s to celebrating, loving and cherishing our mothers every single day. Everything and anything that I am today, is because of you. Your kind heart, your loving nature, your beautiful soul, your wit, your humor, aapke andar kee not so chhupi huwi heroine! 😅♥️”

“Thank you for bringing us into this world and taking care of us every single day after that. Bolne pae aaun tou lafz Khatam houjayen. But all I want to say to all the mothers out there, aap hain tou hum haain.”

She went on to write,

“to all my beautiful people reading this, whose mothers aren’t in their lives or in this world anymore and whose relationship with their mothers is strained, I see you. You’re loved, you’re cherished and your efforts and struggles are acknowledged. You’re not alone on this day or ever. I love you ♥️”

Dananeer Mobeen became an overnight social media sensation after her #pawrihorhihai video went viral all over the world.

The girl in the video says it’s me, it’s my car and, they are my friends and they are doing a party. The girl’s speaking style, fake English accent, and tone were such that the video was funny to the users and it went viral within a few hours.