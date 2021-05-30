Double Click 728 x 90
“Daughters make a house in your heart and live there till eternity,” says Shaan Shahid

Arhama Altaf

30th May, 2021.
Shaan Shahid

Actor Shaan Shahid, son of renowned Pakistani film industry actress Neelo Begum, has posted a heartfelt note for his daughter via his Twitter handle.

He took to his social media handle and posted a snap featuring a throwback snap with his daughter from his camera roll.

“The most beautiful bond is of a father and a daughter. Daughters are the most special gift of the ALMIGHTY. They make a house in your heart and live there till eternity. May the daughters of the world stay blessed always,” he wrote in a beautiful note. 

The actor also prayed for the best future of all the daughters out there.

Earlier, Shaan Shahid informed had penned a heartfelt note for his late mother, the acclaimed actress, Neelo Begum.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, “I don’t know what to write as words have become empty .. just like the world without her is so meaning less.. my success and my failures both need her.the only hope that is still alive is to meet her one day beyond the boundaries of life..love you forever. ALLAH apkay saath ho.”

