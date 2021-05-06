Double Click 970×250

Deepika Padukone feels weird being compared with Priyanka Chopra

06th May, 2021. 01:47 pm
Deepika Padukone

While everyone has been obsessed with comparing and contrasting Bollywood’s leading ladies Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

In fact, it was a delight to watch the ladies in one frame in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Bajirao Mastani. While Deepika and Priyanka continue to rule millions of hearts, there have been reports about a rivalry between the leading ladies which got the fans intrigued.

Deepika is quite upset with the constant comparisons done with her contemporary Priyanka Chopra. The actress has spoken up and is calling it unfair that people try to compare their careers in Hollywood when clearly their paths are different and their goals are different.

While a lot was said about their animosity, Deepika had quashed the rumours, and Yes! We got our hands on an old interview of the Chhapaak actress wherein she said that she has known Priyanka for a long time and that they continue to be friends.

“Every time I read anything that doesn’t say that ( we are friends), it really surprises me. I have always said that she is someone I’ve known for many years. I feel extremely awkward and weird when such comparisons are made because I don’t even believe that we are professional rivals,” Deepika was quoted saying

She further added: ‘’We never were. So, why should we be now? She is doing amazing work in her own space. And what her work will require from her in terms of time and other commitments are different from what I am working towards or what I am doing,”

Meanwhile, Deepika is making the headlines as she has tested positive for Covid-19 along with her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala, and sister Anisha Padukone

According to Indian media, former Indian badminton player and Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone was admitted to a hospital in Bangalore while the actress’ sister and mother also tested positive with COVID-19.

