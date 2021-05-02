Deepika Padukone or Gal Gadot: Who looks best in ruffle blouse and black pants combination?

Adsense 300×250

When celebrities step out on any occasion, they’re wearing something completely different, never worn before. For celebrities, outfits are always a priority whether it is on the red carpet or at the airport.

After being all the efforts, many times outfits worn by the celebrities turn into quite similar to one another. We can call it inspiration or Imitation as we spotted our celebrities in an all-new faceoff that we will not get sufficient of.

Deepika Padukone

While walking on the MAMI red carpet, Deepika Padukone always makes sure that all eyes were on her. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Deepika Padukone rocked in a white cut-sleeve blouse with a heavily ruffled neckline tucked right into black pants. To add more drama into this look, DP’s pants additionally featured a connected sweeping lengthy practice in a black satin material.

Moving towards her make-up, with smokey eyes, hair pulled again right into a smooth chignon, solitaire earrings, and black pumps were make her entire looks complete and more glamourous.

Gal Gadot

In the Critics’ Choice Awards, which took place virtually, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot looked adorable in a white blouse with a dramatic ruffle neckline that was neatly tucked into a pair of black tailored pants, styled by Prabal Gurung. Gal’s look was all about her bold red lips that stole the spotlight. Her hair was also pulled back in a sleek manner and a pair of beautiful earrings completed her look.

While both, Deepika and Gal’s looks had been by totally different designers and the latter’s blouse much more dramatic than the former’s practice, we see a similarity when it comes to not simply color combination but silhouetted design as nicely.