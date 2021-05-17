Designer Creates Card-Like Lipstick Inspired By Ancient Traditions Of China

Lipstick is considered a basic requirement in women’s makeup, which is usually round so that it can be easily applied, but now lipstick has been created in such a way that it is difficult for women to recognize it as a lipstick.

The card-like lipstick has been created by Designer Yuru Zhang, who has also won the Best Design competition for his skills.

This card-like lipstick has been dubbed ‘Yanzhi’ and sheets and dyes have been used to create it. To apply it, just rub the coloured part on the lips after and the lipstick will be applied easily.

Designer Yuru Zhang told the international media in an interview that he designed this lipstick inspired by the ancient traditions of China, in the past women used to dye their lips in the same way.

“Our goal is to reintroduce old things in a new way,” the designer said.

There is no word yet on when Yanzi will hit the market and whether people will be able to buy it.