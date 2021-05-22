Did Alex Rodriguez accept Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck as a couple?

American former professional baseball shortstop, Alex Rodriguez is still trying to wrap his brain around the thought that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be reuniting.

JLO has reportedly flown back to LA to meet Affleck. The pair sparked romance rumours as they were spotted together for the first time in 17 years after their split.

According to reports, the former athlete is accepted that his relationship with Lopez is officially ended now.

“While he and J. Lo have tried to sugar coat it, there’s zero doubt it’s really hurt his ego,” the insider said

Alex is still very sore and in a world of pain since this is the first time anyone has dumped him publicly. Lopez and Rodriguez had previously announced their split last month in a joint statement, stating that they will remain friends.

They were engaged for two years before they called it quits in mid-April. Despite the united front in their breakup statement, it is clear that the athlete isn’t able to assimilate his ex spending time with Affleck.