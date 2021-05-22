Double Click 970×250

Did Alex Rodriguez accept Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck as a couple?

Web Desk

22nd May, 2021. 02:23 pm
Adsense 300×600
Jennifer Lopez

American former professional baseball shortstop, Alex Rodriguez is still trying to wrap his brain around the thought that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be reuniting.

JLO has reportedly flown back to LA to meet Affleck. The pair sparked romance rumours as they were spotted together for the first time in 17 years after their split.

According to reports, the former athlete is accepted that his relationship with Lopez is officially ended now.

“While he and J. Lo have tried to sugar coat it, there’s zero doubt it’s really hurt his ego,” the insider said

Alex is still very sore and in a world of pain since this is the first time anyone has dumped him publicly. Lopez and Rodriguez had previously announced their split last month in a joint statement, stating that they will remain friends.

They were engaged for two years before they called it quits in mid-April. Despite the united front in their breakup statement, it is clear that the athlete isn’t able to assimilate his ex spending time with Affleck.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

2 hours ago
Jannat Mirza Refutes Engagement Rumours With TikToker Umer Butt

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who recently announced to settle in Japan, has...
Meesha Shafi Shares Photo After Receiving First Covid Vaccine Dose
3 hours ago
Meesha Shafi Shares Photo After Receiving First Covid Vaccine Dose

Singer Meesha Shafi informed her fans through her social meddia that she...
Lady Gaga Raped
5 hours ago
“I had a total psychotic break”, Lady Gaga Recalls Intense Pain After Being Raped At 19

Famed American singer Lady Gaga has dished new details about being traumatic...
Star Rapper
15 hours ago
Star Rapper All Set To Be Aired Tomorrow

BOL Entertainment is all set to release the first episode of Pakistan’s...
body doubles of Bollywood stars
18 hours ago
Have a look at the body doubles of Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Hrithik Roshan and Tapsee Pannu

Bollywood stars are considered superheroes in India. In movies, these actors are...
Ali Zafar Pak China
19 hours ago
Ali Zafar Releases New Song To Celebrate 70 Years Of Pak-China Friendship

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has once again won the hearts of Pakistanis...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Suhana Khan
6 mins ago
Suhana Khan Gets Showered With Birthday Love From Her Besties

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns 21 today, here are some cute...
Internet Explorer
15 mins ago
Internet Explorer To Retire After 25 years, announces Microsoft

Microsoft has recently said that it is retiring Internet Explorer, the browser...
Khanewal accident
22 mins ago
Khanewal: Two brothers killed in road accident

According to the media report, in Khanewal, two brothers were killed and...
FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives
2 hours ago
FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called on the leadership of the...