Double Click 970×250

Disney reveals their “realistic” lightsaber technology

Web Desk

05th May, 2021. 01:08 pm
Adsense 300×600
Disney unveils its first real-life retractable lightsaber, and it looks incredible

Star Wars fans will be delighted to know that the animation giant has just unveiled a sneak peek of the fictional weapon – indicating that it’s about to become a reality. Disney Parks released a very short clip of what appears to be a working lightsaber.

The 13-second clip showed off a Disney performer dressed as the “Star Wars” hero Rey turning on a lightsaber, with a solid, retractable blade of light extending from the hilt, just like in the movies. It’s not a visual effect or a camera trick it’s as real as a lightsaber can get in this galaxy.

Disney’s lightsaber has been created as part of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser immersive hotel project – an upcoming two-night immersive attraction, in the style of Westworld.

According to Disney, the ‘sabers are currently being created by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development, and they’ll be ready for the opening of the attraction in 2022.

 

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Prince William Says Daughter Princess Charlotte Had a ‘Lovely’ Birthday,
1 hour ago
Prince William Shares New Details About Princess Charlotte’s 6th Birthday Celebration

Prince William has shared sweet details about the birthday celebration of his...
Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress
16 hours ago
Nimra Khan Brings Back Old Glamour In A Vintage Puff-Sleeve Dress

Gorgeous actress Nimra Khan proved the look is the “it” style of...
Hollywood celebrities
17 hours ago
Hollywood Celebrities who extended their hand to help India in pandemic

Hollywood Celebrities are coming together and helping India in this hard time....
Social media draw comparisons between Ayman Saleem, Anushka Sharma
17 hours ago
Social media draw comparisons between Ayman Saleem, Anushka Sharma

Emerging Pakistani actress Ayman Saleem has been dubbed by internet users as...
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Permanently Suspended
18 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter Account Permanently Suspended

Twitter has announced the permanent suspension of the account of Bollywood actress...
Deepika Padukone's Entire Family Test Positive For COVID-19
18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone, Her Entire Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's entire family has contracted the coronavirus. According to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Former Australian Test cricketer victim of targeted kidnapping, Police say
41 mins ago
Arrests made over alleged kidnap of former Australian Cricketer Stuart MacGill

Australian police Wednesday arrested four men in raids in connection with the...
PM Imran, Senate Chairman discuss parliamentary matters
1 hour ago
PM Imran, Senate Chairman discuss parliamentary matters

Chairman of the Senate Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan...
Prince William Says Daughter Princess Charlotte Had a ‘Lovely’ Birthday,
1 hour ago
Prince William Shares New Details About Princess Charlotte’s 6th Birthday Celebration

Prince William has shared sweet details about the birthday celebration of his...
ISPR: Four FC Soldiers martyred in cross-border terrorist attack
2 hours ago
ISPR: Four FC Soldiers martyred in cross-border terrorist attack

Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom and six others injured in...