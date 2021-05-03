A famous Russian bellydancer, Johara, also known as Ekaterina Andreeva has sparked fury after she posted her photoshoot outside the mosque in Egypt.

Johara took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her photoshoot wearing the hijab headdress and a white Abaya in the courtyard of the famed Al Meena (Port) Mosque.

“Ramadan Karim to the Islamic nation. May God makes it filled with blessings for you and your families,” the dancer captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍓💎Johara💎🍓جوهره 🍓 (@joharabellydancer)

However, her snaps have triggered some residents of the Red Sea city. “It is improper to leave the mosque courtyard for a dancer to take photos while we are in the blessed days of a holy month,” said a Hurghada resident.

Another resident, said: “There are many tourist sites in Hurgahda. So, why should a dancer hold a photo session in front of the mosque while we are experiencing the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan?”

On the other hand, in response to the controversy, the Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf said the imam of the mosque in question will not face penalization.

“The incident did not violate related instructions,” a ministerial source said.

“The photo session took place outside the mosque and in its courtyard. The woman wore decent clothes. Moreover, the mosque is open to tourists and photography is allowed in its courtyard as is the rule in Hurghad.”

In Egypt, belly dance has been quite popular, however, several clerics in the country now call it “un-Islamic”.