109th birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto is being observed on May 11 (today).

Saadat Hasan Manto was a plucky Pakistani writer, playwright and author born in Ludhiana, British India on 11 May 1912.

He was famous for his writing which showcases the brutal truth of society.

Due to his writing style Manto was tried for obscenity six times thrice before 1947 in British India, and thrice after independence in 1947 in Pakistan, but never convicted.

Manto writing mainly in the Urdu language produced 22 collections of short stories, a novel, five series of radio plays, three collections of essays, two collections of personal sketches.

After the partition Manto arrived in Lahore from Bombay, he lived near and associated with several prominent intellectuals including Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Nasir Kazmi, Ahmad Rahi and Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi.

Saadat Hasan Manto Famous Quotes

“If you cannot bear my stories then the society is unbearable. Who am I to remove the clothes of this society, which itself is naked. I don’t even try to cover it, because it is not my job, that’s the job of dressmakers.” “it is also possible, that Saadat Hasan dies, but Manto remains alive.”

“You would have realized that it wasn’t Mumtaz, a Muslim, a friend of yours, but a human being you had killed. I mean, if he was a bastard, by killing him you wouldn’t have killed the bastard in him; similarly, assuming that he was a Muslim, you wouldn’t have killed his Muslimness, but him.”

“War has brought inflation even to the graveyard.”

The following Manto’s own words that he wanted to mark his grave with:

“In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Here lies Saadat Hasan Manto and with him lie buried all the secrets and mysteries of the art of short-story writing….

Under tons of earth, he lies, still wondering who among the two is greater short-story writer: God or He.”

Excessive consumption of alcohol led Manto to cirrhosis of the liver and he died on 18 January 1955, in an apartment located off Hall Road in Lahore.