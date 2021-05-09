Double Click 970×250

Engin Altan Duzyatan Wishes His Mum, Wife On Mother’s Day

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 09:39 pm
Engin Altan Duzyatan

On account of International Mother’s Day, Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul Bey has wished his mother and his wife. 

The Dirilis: Ertugrul actor shared a photo of his mother and wife on Instagram today.

The reason for wishing his wife on mother’s day is that the couple is blessed with two beautiful children.

Engin tied the knot with Neslisah Alkoclar on August 28, 2014. The couple has two children, a boy, and a girl; Emir and Alara.

Engin Altan is popularly known as Ertugrul Bey of Kayi Tribe due to his dominating appearance in the series Dirilis: Ertugrul. Ertugrul Bey was the one who laid the foundation of the resurrection of Turk Muslims. Season 3 of the iconic series is aired on Pakistan Television these days.

Engin Altan is highly loved in Pakistan and fans keep following him on social media.

He earlier took to Instagram and shared a cute photo with his son Emir and daughter Alara. He can be seen carrying the kids and walking down the stairs.

He captioned the post, “Sunday, Funday.”

