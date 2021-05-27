Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Esra Bilgiç, The Queen Of Her Fans’ Hearts, Shares Stunning Snaps

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 02:38 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Esra Bilgiç

Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç, who rose to fame with her exceptional performance in the TV series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has won millions of hearts after sharing multiple stunning clicks.

Taking to Instagram, Esra shared a few gorgeous snaps donning a colourful traditional attire. The Pakistani fans are just over the moon after their favourite star’s picture go viral.

The pictures have garnered a lot of praise and likes from netizens.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic)

Every post of Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Sultan now gets thousands of likes and comments within minutes. Amongst those making, appreciative comments are Pakistani fans and also people from other countries.

She now has a huge fan base globally as well as in Pakistan. The most-loved celebrity became an overnight star with her debut series Dirilis: Ertugrul. She has a number of other television projects to her credit. She appeared in series like Bir Umut Yeter and is currently the female lead in the Turkish crime-drama series Ramo.

Back in 2019, she took up the lead role in the film Adaniş Kutsal Kavga which was scheduled for release in March 2020.

Earlier, the actress took to Instagram to share her candid selfies and she has absolutely nailed the look with her timeless beauty.

Esra Bilgiç

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Mansha Pasha Sara Ali Khan
18 mins ago
Netizens say Mansha Pasha is Pakistan’s Sara Ali Khan

Fans are comparing actress Mansha Pasha, who has shown the true essence...
Aima Baig Shahbaz Shigri
52 mins ago
Aima Baig Shares A Loved-Up Selfie With fiancé Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistan's singing sensation Aima Baig has recently shared a loved-up selfie with...
Anoushay Abbasi
4 hours ago
Actress Anoushay Abbasi Receives Intense Flak For Wearing revealing Outfits

Actress Anoushay Abbasi is receiving intense flak online after her multiple revealing...
Usman Mukhtar
5 hours ago
“This Has To Be A Joke” – Usman Mukhtar Reacts To New Marriage Draft Law

Pakistani showbiz's acclaimed actor Usman Mukhtar is baffled by this new draft...
Kim Kardashian
15 hours ago
Kim Kardashian failed baby bar exam, says, ‘I am a failure’

Kim Kardashian has been trying to become a lawyer now for more...
Selena Gomez
15 hours ago
Selena Gomez shares an adorable throwback clip of her young self

The 28-year-old singer Selena Gomez shares a video of her younger self...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mansha Pasha Sara Ali Khan
18 mins ago
Netizens say Mansha Pasha is Pakistan’s Sara Ali Khan

Fans are comparing actress Mansha Pasha, who has shown the true essence...
Aima Baig Shahbaz Shigri
52 mins ago
Aima Baig Shares A Loved-Up Selfie With fiancé Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistan's singing sensation Aima Baig has recently shared a loved-up selfie with...
PM Imran To Highlight Civilization values in Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah
1 hour ago
PM Imran To Highlight Civilization values in Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah Today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually deliver the keynote address at the...
UNGA President meets FM Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Qureshi, UNGA President Discuss Palestine & Kashmir Disputes

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has received the United Nations General...