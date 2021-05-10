Esra Bilgic Now Has 6 Million Followers On Instagram

One of Pakistan’s favorite international actresses Esra Bilgic has achieved another milestone as the Turkish actress now has 6 million followers on Instagram.
Bilgic drew the attention of everyone by portraying the role of Halime Sultan – wife of Ertugrul Ghazi in the historical adventure television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul from 2014 to 2018. As of now, the actress is playing the main lead in the Turkish crime drama series Ramo 2.
She has a number of other television projects to her credit. She appeared in series like Bir Umut Yeter and is currently the female lead in the Turkish crime-drama series Ramo.
Back in 2019, she took up the lead role in the film Adaniş Kutsal Kavga which was scheduled for release in March 2020.
