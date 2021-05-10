Esra Bilgic Now Has 6 Million Followers On Instagram

One of Pakistan’s favorite international actresses Esra Bilgic has achieved another milestone as the Turkish actress now has 6 million followers on Instagram.

Bilgic drew the attention of everyone by portraying the role of Halime Sultan – wife of Ertugrul Ghazi in the historical adventure television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul from 2014 to 2018. As of now, the actress is playing the main lead in the Turkish crime drama series Ramo 2.

Esra Bilgic became an overnight star with her debut series in the 2014 Dirilis: Ertugrul. She has a number of other television projects to her credit. She appeared in series like Bir Umut Yeter and is currently the female lead in the Turkish crime-drama series Ramo.

Back in 2019, she took up the lead role in the film Adaniş Kutsal Kavga which was scheduled for release in March 2020.