Esra Bilgic Treats Her Fans With New Photo

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 11:40 pm
Esra Bilgic

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Hatun’s fans are over the moon as the Dirilis: Ertugrul actress shared a new photo after a long period. 

The Ramo actress strikes a pose wearing a black t-shirt with her hands gracefully lifting her hair.

Esra Bilgic treated her fans with a new photo almost after a week.

Take a look!

Esra Bilgic has won many hearts with her sheer beauty and powerpack performance in Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertuğrul as Halime Hatun.

Bilgic drew the attention of everyone by portraying the role of Halime Sultan – wife of Ertugrul Ghazi in the historical adventure television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul from 2014 to 2018. As of now, the actress is playing the main lead in the Turkish crime drama series Ramo 2.

