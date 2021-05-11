Falak Shabir Knows How To Satisfy Sarah Khan’s Pregnancy Cravings

One of the most adored couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir is winning the hearts of their fans since they tied the knot.

Undoubtedly, Sarah and Falak are couple goals as the singer is always seen busy presenting beautiful flowers to his wife. They are the happiest newly marrieds we’ve seen in a long time.

Almost the entire nation was happy soon after the couple announced that they soon will be welcoming their first baby.

Every pregnant woman craves to eat different things during pregnancy, in the same way, Sarah Khan craves some chocolicious brownie.

Well, if you have a husband like Falak Shabir then you don’t have to be worried about anything. The Ijazat singer made sure to satisfy Sarah’s food craving and brought a brownie for her.

Watch:

Earlier, Sarah Khan opened up about her marriage and detailed the good sides of her husband.

Sarah relayed that it was a match made in traditional Pakistani households like any other. “We hadn’t met much before; and on the backstage of Bridal Couture Week in Lahore, where I was with my sisters, he proposed me. I told him straight away that I am not interested, we ignored it,” recalled the actress.

“Then he spoke to my father,” she added, adding: “After that whatever happened was my father’s decision, because who can choose for us better than our parents can?” she remarked.

Furthermore, the blushing Sarah just couldn’t stop loving her husband as she said, “I am very happy with Falak and he’s very nice.”

“We shared our wedding with those who love us, and we want to share all our good moments with them,” she said.

“We share what we want to and tend to always highlight the negative side of men, but I want people to see that there are men like Falak too who love their wives this much,” Sarah Khan added.