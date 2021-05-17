Double Click 970×250

Fans Are High key obsessed with Yumna Zaidi’s Stunning Clicks

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 12:57 pm
Yumna Zaidi

The loveable actress Yumna Zaidi, who rose to fame with her fun-loving character in the drama serial Pyaar Kay Sadqay, has dropped jaws with her flawless looks on Eid Al-Fitr.

Taking to Instagram, the actress has stunned fans rocking a variety of colours and styles and left the netizens gushing over her timeless beauty.

Donning both a berry blue glamorous dress and a tea pink hand-painted organza Saree makes her look classier as she served major queen vibes.

She, undoubtedly, brighten up our feed with her elegance, beauty and applied henna for the occasion of Eid.

 

Earlier, the acclaimed actress had detailed that how she lost 10kgs three years back.

She had told her fans about the diet plan she follows to get in shape. Yumna said that every year she goes home to the United States on holiday for 6 months and her breakfast there consists of two parathas and fried eggs, in the afternoon also parathas, curry, and in the evening chana chaat, yogurt and green tea. For dinner, she eats nothing but rice.

Regarding the diet plan to be followed in Pakistan, the actress said that when she is in Pakistan, she first wakes up in the morning, drinks a glass of warm water mixed with lemon, and does a full-body workout for half an hour.

Actress Yumna Zaidi is well-known for her extraordinary acting. She can be considered a true inspiration for amateur actors as she got fame in less time.

Most of her dramas went super hit and got high ratings. She knows how to portray real emotions in every getup, from the devil in Ishq Zahe-Naseeb to adorable Mahjabeen in Pyar Ke Sadqay. Her successful dramas include Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Inkaar, Raaz-e-Ulfat, and so on.

