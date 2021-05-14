Double Click 970×250

Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

14th May, 2021. 09:52 pm
Well-known Pakistani artist and creator of puppet comedy character Uncle Sargam Farooq Qaiser has passed away.

Farooq Qaiser was suffering from a heart condition and passed away in Islamabad today.

Farooq Qaiser was born in Lahore on October 31, 1945. He studied at the National College of Arts, Lahore.

Farooq Qaiser was a writer, columnist, cartoonist and TV producer who proved his mettle in all fields. He was also involved in teaching at NCA and Fatima Jinnah Women’s University.

However, the popular PTV program ‘Kaliyan’ became his identity in which the role of Uncle Sargam brought immense fame, through this role he highlighted social issues.

Uncle Sargam and Masi Museebtay are considered to be the legendary puppet duo of Pakistan while Kaliyan, Patli Tamasha and Sargam Time were popular programs of Farooq Qaiser.

Farooq Qaiser was also awarded the Presidential Award in 1993 in recognition of his artistic services, while this year on Pakistan Day, President Arif also conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz to him in recognition of his services.

He also studied in Romania on a scholarship, while also serving in UNESCO for two years in India.

The family of Farooq Qaiser has confirmed his death and said that the pioneer of the puppet show on television has passed away today due to cardiac arrest.

Hasnain Qaiser, the grandson of the deceased, told that Farooq Qaiser had been suffering from a heart ailment for a long time.

Farooq Qaiser is survived by a son and two daughters.

