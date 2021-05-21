Fast And Furious 9 has released in many countries across the globe

The Hollywood action-thriller ‘Fast and Furious 9‘ has been released in many countries across the globe.

According to foreign media reports, Fast & Furious 9 was released in Russia and the in the Middle East, while the film will officially be released on June 24 and 25 in the United Kingdom and United States.

On the other hand, Fast and Furious 9 actress Charlize Theron has said that the film has been released in South Korea as well. She also requested fans to watch the film.

Dangerous action scenes from the thrilling movie are getting mixed reactions from the viewers.