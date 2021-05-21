Double Click 970×250

Fast And Furious 9 has released in many countries across the globe

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 11:30 am
Fast And Furious 9

The Hollywood action-thriller ‘Fast and Furious 9‘ has been released in many countries across the globe.

According to foreign media reports, Fast & Furious 9 was released in Russia and the in the Middle East, while the film will officially be released on June 24 and 25 in the United Kingdom and United States.

On the other hand, Fast and Furious 9 actress Charlize Theron has said that the film has been released in South Korea as well. She also requested fans to watch the film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica)

Dangerous action scenes from the thrilling movie are getting mixed reactions from the viewers.

