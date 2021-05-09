Double Click 970×250

Former Actress Aisha Khan, Mahnoor Serve Major Mother-Daughter Goals

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 10:24 am
Aisha Khan with daughter Mahnoor

Former Pakistani showbiz’s actress Aisha Khan, who left the showbiz industry after her marriage with Major Uqbah Malik, has treated fans with adorable snaps along with her daughter Mahnoor.

To observe Mother’s Day, Aisha took to her Instagram and shared multiple lovely pictures with her daughter as they both were seen twinning and serving major mother-daughter goals.

“I got you,” the caption read.

The post has garnered immense love within no time as fans and fellow celebs jumped in to gush over little Mahnoor.

On April 15, 2018, Aisha Khan and Major Uqbah Hadeed Malik tied the knot in a simple but dignified wedding ceremony that was attended by close friends and relatives.

She gave birth to her daughter on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal in the year 2019, whom she named ‘Mahnoor’.

Ayesha Khan stepped into Pakistan’s media industry in 2000 and showed the essence of true acting in many successful dramas which include Mehndi, Wasil, Khuda Zameen Se Gya Nahi, Parsa, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, Mann Mayal, and others.

The actress had decided to leave the industry after a successful 18-year media career. She made the announcement on social media.

Her husband, Major Uqbah Hadeed Malik is the first Pakistani military officer to serve as a platoon commander in the RMAS and also won the honorary sword.

