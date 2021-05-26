Double Click 728 x 90
Former actress Saniya Shamshad Cradles Her Baby Bump As First Child Arriving In July

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 11:50 am
Saniya Shamshad flaunts baby bump

Pakistani showbiz’s star Saniya Shamshad is expecting her first child with Hidayat Syed as she flaunted her growing baby bump in recent pictures.

Taking to Instagram, the former model and actress shared the joyful news with her fans and friends on Instagram with multiple adorable pictures.

Saniya also penned a long note on how she perceives this mom-to-be feeling and how happy the couple is as they are all set to welcome their first baby.

“We have been keeping a little secret and it’s finally time to share it with the world. Allah has always been kind to us and blessed us in ways which are beyond comprehension. Nothing can be more real than experiencing the creation of life in you. We thank Allah for blessing us with this life-changing gift. Please do remember us in your prayers. JULY 2021.”

The actress further mentioned that the baby is to arrive in the month of July and also urged fans to keep her little family in their sincere prayers.

Saniya Shamshad had tied the knot to Hidayat Syed in July 2019 and moved to Australia.

The 31-year-old actress made her acting debut in Tere Pehlu Main opposite Affan Waheed in 2011. She has starred in several projects namely Sadqay TumhareMein AdhuriRashk and Piya Naam Ka Diya.

The model has hosted several shows before her marriage.

