Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

‘Friends’ cast hurts their fans in ‘the friends reunion’

Ahmed Suhaib

28th May, 2021. 12:20 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Friends: The Reunion trailer

Courteney Cox hurts the ‘Friends’ fans by declaring that the cast won’t be reuniting again in public, so the reunion special ended here.

On Thursday, the “Friends: The Reunion” was premiered on HBO Max’s, which ended up tearful, where Courteney surprises the fans by saying that the iconic sitcom cast won’t be reuniting again in public to talk about the old days, however, this doesn’t mean that they are ending their friendship, they will be “Friends” forever.

Courteney said, “Honestly, this will really make me cry, but this will be the last time that we’re ever asked about the show as a group that we will do this,”

She added, “Like, we’re not going to do this [again] in 15 more years.”

Courteney was supported by her other castmates (Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc).

Courteney said, “I’ll tell you one thing: We are not waiting so long to have dinner”.

She added, “No we will not,” Aniston agreed to this. “We will not wait that long to get together.”

However, the fans desired to watch some different type of reunion, but any sequel or limited reboot has not been decided yet.

Earlier, the cast of the hit US sitcom Friends is reuniting for a 25th anniversary special, much to the delight of fans.

Friends, stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will return to the comedy’s original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot for an exclusive unscripted special on streaming platform HBO Max.

According to the details, each actor expected to receive $2.5 million for taking part in the special, which will be available when HBO Max launches in May.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Gigi Hadid
48 mins ago
Gigi Hadid revived her pregnancy memories with adorable photos

American supermodel and a new mom, Gigi Hadid looks back at her...
Amber Heard
50 mins ago
Why Amber Heard ‘limits’ her Instagram comments?

American film actress, Amber Heard chose to "limit" her Instagram comments as...
Matthew Perry Friends Reunion
52 mins ago
Matthew Perry Feared He Would “Die” If Friends Audience Wouldn’t Laugh

Canadian actor, Matthew Perry recently made a heart-wrenching confession regarding his time...
Jia Ali
3 hours ago
Pakistani actress Jia Ali Got Married To A Hong-Kong Based Businessman

One of the leading actresses of Pakistan's showbiz industry Jia Ali has...
Jennifer Lopez: announced her reunion with Ben Affleck
3 hours ago
Is Jennifer Lopez Back With Ben Affleck? Find Out!

According to the reports, on April 29, in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez...
Ryan Reynolds: going through a mental health issue
5 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds is going through a mental health issue

Ryan Reynolds, a humorous and jovial person, is actually in danger, he...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Gigi Hadid
48 mins ago
Gigi Hadid revived her pregnancy memories with adorable photos

American supermodel and a new mom, Gigi Hadid looks back at her...
Amber Heard
50 mins ago
Why Amber Heard ‘limits’ her Instagram comments?

American film actress, Amber Heard chose to "limit" her Instagram comments as...
Matthew Perry Friends Reunion
52 mins ago
Matthew Perry Feared He Would “Die” If Friends Audience Wouldn’t Laugh

Canadian actor, Matthew Perry recently made a heart-wrenching confession regarding his time...
1 hour ago
Here Are The 6 Mistakes That Doomed The Titanic

How did the Titanic, made in 1,200 days, sink in just 2...