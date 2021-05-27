‘Friends’ cast hurts their fans in ‘the friends reunion’

Courteney Cox hurts the ‘Friends’ fans by declaring that the cast won’t be reuniting again in public, so the reunion special ended here.

On Thursday, the “Friends: The Reunion” was premiered on HBO Max’s, which ended up tearful, where Courteney surprises the fans by saying that the iconic sitcom cast won’t be reuniting again in public to talk about the old days, however, this doesn’t mean that they are ending their friendship, they will be “Friends” forever.

Courteney said, “Honestly, this will really make me cry, but this will be the last time that we’re ever asked about the show as a group that we will do this,”

She added, “Like, we’re not going to do this [again] in 15 more years.”

Courteney was supported by her other castmates (Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc).

Courteney said, “I’ll tell you one thing: We are not waiting so long to have dinner”.

She added, “No we will not,” Aniston agreed to this. “We will not wait that long to get together.”

However, the fans desired to watch some different type of reunion, but any sequel or limited reboot has not been decided yet.

Earlier, the cast of the hit US sitcom Friends is reuniting for a 25th anniversary special, much to the delight of fans.

Friends, stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will return to the comedy’s original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot for an exclusive unscripted special on streaming platform HBO Max.

According to the details, each actor expected to receive $2.5 million for taking part in the special, which will be available when HBO Max launches in May.