FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston reacts to India’s COVID crisis

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has appealed to her fans on Instagram to support India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Aniston is among the Hollywood celebrities who have come forward to support India in its fight against the dread virus.

Her first story read, “A severe second wave of coronavirus infections has swept over India, setting global records for new infections each day over the past five days.”

In her second story, she said that Americares “is raising money for immediate relief aid for India, where they are currently on the ground”.

In her third story, Jennifer urged fans to spread the word and raise awareness. “You don’t have to donate to help, spread the word with whatever platform you have to help build awareness,” wrote Jennifer.

Coronavirus Situation in India

India’s coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours, a day after it became the second country to cross the grim milestone of 20 million infections after the United States.

Daily infections rose by 382,315 on Wednesday, health ministry data showed. Government modeling had pointed to a peak by Wednesday, a few days earlier than thought, since the virus has spread faster than expected.