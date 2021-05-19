Double Click 970×250

Friends: The Reunion Trailer Is Finally Out!

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 11:43 pm
Friends: The Reunion trailer

HBO Max has released the trailer of the most awaited episode Friends: The Reunion on Wednesday.

“Friends: The Reunion”, also known as “The One Where They Get Back Together”, is a reunion special episode of the American sitcom series Friends.

According to the details, the unscripted reunion will be aired on May 27th with several celebrity guests including Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber and actors who played supporting roles on “Friends” such as Janice, Richard, and Gunther.

Watch:

Jennifer Anniston, who played the role of Rachel, also shared the trailer on her Instagram account and wrote,

“I love my friends”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

