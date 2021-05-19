Double Click 970×250

Ghana Ali Bashes A Naysayer Commenting Over Her Husband’s Physical Appearance

Pakistani showbiz actress Ghana Ali tied the knot with Umair Gulzar, a millionaire in a simple Nikkah ceremony.

Fans and fellow celebrities extend congratulatory messages to Ghana Ali as she entered the new phase of her life.

But naysayers were quick to bash and comment over the actress’ choice over her husband’s physical appearance.

However, Ghana is not happy with trolls passing negative comments about her husband. “Don’t say anything about my husband, please it’s a request”, shared the actor.

During the Nikkah function, Ghana opted to wear a stunning pastel gray dress with delicate jewellery to compliment her look. She chose a simple makeup look. Meanwhile, her husband donned a simple charcoal grey shalwar kameez.

On the other hand, Ghana Ali’s husband already has a wife and a 4-year-old son, sources said.

Earlier, the Rangreza starlet surprised her fans by sharing mesmerizing photos on her Instagram account donning an orange dress with her hands covered in henna.

The actress wrote, “Alhumdulillah new beginnings!

