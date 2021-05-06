Double Click 970×250

Hania Aamir Wishes Ali Rehman On His Birthday

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 07:53 pm
Ali Rehman birthday

Pakistani actor Ali Rehman has celebrated his 33rd birthday today (May 6).  

Ali Rehman Khan is a charming actor who made his acting debut with Gol Chakkar (2012). Since then, the actor has been a part of several superhit drama serials and blockbuster movies.

He had played iconic roles in the drama serials including Muhabbat Ab Nahi Hugi, Diyar-e-Dil, Khaas, and many more.

The actor also played the lead role in blockbuster movies Janaan, Parchi, and Heer Maan Ja.

On Ali Rehman’s birthday, actress Hania Aamir, who was also a part of the movie Jaanan, wished he co-star on Instagram and shared a memorable photo.

“Happy Birthday Ali(pronunciation alayee)! May you never know how to speak properly! Saalgira Mubarak”, wished Hania.

