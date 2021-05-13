Hania Amir Asks Fans To Say MashaAllah As She Shows Off Her Eid Outfit

Hania Amir looks stunning in a shocking pink dress with golden embroidery and a dupatta with a wide border.

On this Eid, Hania Amir is giving major Eid outfit inspiration to her fans as well as asked her fans not to forget to say “MashaAllah”.

The dimple girl shared a video on Instagram and wrote, ” MashAllah please — Eid Mubarak.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

She also shared photos of her Eid dress in another Instagram post with a caption, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating💖🌙 Thank you”