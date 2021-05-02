Hania Amir Shares Adorable Bubbly Photo With Cryptic Message

Adsense 300×250

One of the most loved couple, Hania Amir and Asim Azhar have not seen together after Hania Amir friend-zoned Asim Azhar which was much to the disappointment of their millions of fans.

Yesterday Hania shared a long note on social media about letting go of people that made you feel you weren’t good enough.

The Ishqiya actress while sharing an adorable photo wrote, “Letting go can be as sad as we’ve seen it or we can unlearn these patterns and look at it as the most liberating thing. Perspective is everything.”

“Don’t let yourself be miserable thinking about the past. Take a step forward, enjoy the moment before you and let go of the heaviness; let go of the memories, let go of the people that made you feel you weren’t good enough, let go of the people that made you doubt yourself; and breathe freely. It’s your life. Let go. Choose you,” she added.