Has Zac Efron decided to say goodbye to the United States?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

28th May, 2021. 03:25 pm
Zac Efron United States

American actor Zac Efron has sold his Los Feliz five-bedroom mansion in Los Angeles for 5.3 million. It is being speculated that he will completely move to Australia and settle there.

According to foreign media reports, 33-year-old Zac Efron is currently in Australia for the shooting of a Stan Original Film ‘Gold’ where he wants to buy a new property and build a house.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

According to reports, the house sold by the actor had 5 rooms and other luxurious facilities including a gym. The house is said to be very beautiful from the inside.

