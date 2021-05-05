Here Is A Proof That Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun Has Not Aged At All

Gulsim Ali is known for her cute smile and gorgeous appearance. The Turkish diva is highly liked in Pakistan.

Recently, the Turkish actress shared a throwback photo on her Instagram account, which is living proof that the actress has not aged a bit at all.

Gulsim shared a photo taken almost 20 years ago. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gülsim Ali (@gyulsim)

Netizens could not believe their eyes as they witnessed the actress’s beauty in the photo.

Earlier, Dirilis: Ertugrul actress shared her childhood photo on her Instagram. She can be seen smiling while facing the camera. Her cute expression made everyone smile.

Gulsim Ali plays Aslihan Hatun in the inspiring series Dirilis: Ertugrul. For all those watching the series on state television, Aslihan Hatun appears in season 3 and 4. She appears as a bold, confident woman who represents her Cavdar tribe alone. She sacrificed her life for the betterment of her tribe. She also becomes the second wife of Kayi Tribe’s Turgut Alp.