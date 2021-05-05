Double Click 970×250

Here Is A Proof That Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun Has Not Aged At All

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 12:12 am
Adsense 300×600
Aslihan Hatun

Gulsim Ali is known for her cute smile and gorgeous appearance. The Turkish diva is highly liked in Pakistan.

Recently, the Turkish actress shared a throwback photo on her Instagram account, which is living proof that the actress has not aged a bit at all.

Gulsim shared a photo taken almost 20 years ago. Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gülsim Ali (@gyulsim)

Netizens could not believe their eyes as they witnessed the actress’s beauty in the photo.

Earlier, Dirilis: Ertugrul actress shared her childhood photo on her Instagram. She can be seen smiling while facing the camera. Her cute expression made everyone smile.

Gulsim Ali plays Aslihan Hatun in the inspiring series Dirilis: Ertugrul. For all those watching the series on state television, Aslihan Hatun appears in season 3 and 4. She appears as a bold, confident woman who represents her Cavdar tribe alone. She sacrificed her life for the betterment of her tribe. She also becomes the second wife of Kayi Tribe’s Turgut Alp.

 

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Mausoleum
20 mins ago
NFAK’s mausoleum is being built by family members: Rahat Fateh Ali

Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has said that the mausoleum of...
Nazish Jahangir
49 mins ago
Nazish Jahangir Reveals How She Dealt With Mohsin Abbas Controversy

Pakistan’s talented starlet Nazish Jahangir is one of the few actresses in...
Shagufta Ejaz Birthday
1 hour ago
Photos: Here Is How Shagufta Ejaz Celebrated Her Birthday

Veteran Pakistani actress Shagufta Ejaz has celebrated her birthday along with her...
Imran Ashraf nikkah anniversary
2 hours ago
Imran Ashraf pens down heartwarming note for his wife

Pakistan's versatile actor Imran Ashraf has penned down a heartfelt note for...
Red Hot Chilli Peppers
3 hours ago
Here are 9 artists who sold their music catalogue for millions! From Red Hot Chili Peppers to Shakira

Red Hot Chili Peppers are the latest to sell the rights to...
Khalil-ur-Rehman
4 hours ago
Is Khalil-ur-Rehman Getting Married To Eshal Fayyaz? Find Out!

Model turned actress Eshal Fayyaz has been disturbed a lot lately, as...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Mausoleum
20 mins ago
NFAK’s mausoleum is being built by family members: Rahat Fateh Ali

Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has said that the mausoleum of...
Israeli President Asks Netanyahu Rival Lapid To Form New Government
25 mins ago
Israeli President Asks Netanyahu Rival Lapid To Form New Government

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin has asked the long-time Prime Minister Benjamin...
Nazish Jahangir
49 mins ago
Nazish Jahangir Reveals How She Dealt With Mohsin Abbas Controversy

Pakistan’s talented starlet Nazish Jahangir is one of the few actresses in...
Shafqat Mahmood Clarifies Rumours About Class 9 And 11 Exams
58 mins ago
Shafqat Mahmood Clarifies Rumours About Class 9 And 11 Exams

Federal Minister Education, professional training, National Heritage and culture Shafqat Mahmood has...