On Friday the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr Hina Altaf shared photos with husband Agha Ali on Instagram and dropped Eid wishes for millions of her fans.

An adorable couple of Pakistan showbiz industry took to social media to wish their fans on an auspicious occasion.

Hina shared some beautiful clicks and wrote, “Sending love your way in these tough times !!! Stay strong …❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Aagha (@hinaaltaf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Aagha (@hinaaltaf)