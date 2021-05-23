Double Click 970×250

Hina Altaf Completes A Year of Happy wedded bliss with Husband Aagha Ali

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 02:45 pm
Hina Altaf Aagha Ali

The cute showbiz couple Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on May 23 (today).

Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf tied the knot with close friends and family members in May 2020.

Taking to Instagram, the Dil-e-Gumshuda starlet posted cute pictures with her better half, wishing him on their anniversary.

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY. 22 MAY. Ek saal kesay guzar gaya pata bhi nahi challa.. ALHAMDULILLAH,” wrote Hina.

The post also included a picture of the anniversary cake.

 

On the other hand, the supportive hubby also took to his Instagram to wish his wife 1st marriage anniversary.

He captioned the post as: “Alhumdulliah! Happy 1st Anniversary to us. I’m proud of you and I’m proud of us! (Masha’Allah). A big hug and thanks to all the fans who made this day even more special for us both. Loads of love.”

 

Both Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf had announced their Nikkah through their Instagram handles in the year 2020, expressing love for each other.

 

Aagha Ali had expressed his love and feelings to have Hina as his life partner with just limited members attending their Nikkah ceremony.

Earlier, the actor had said that he is so blessed to have a wife like Hina with whom he can spend every bit of his life happily and like crazy.

In an interview, previously, actor and singer Aagha had revealed the habit of Hina that annoys him the most.

Aagha said: “I get very irritated with her habit that if she lost her glasses, and if I find them ten times a day she will lose it 10 times a day and all the 10 times we will find them from another place.”

However, Hina agreed with her husband while giggling and accepted that she forgets about things.

Just like every other celebrity shows off their marriage proposal, this couple decided to keep their private life away from public eyes.

Also, the actor had detailed how he proposed the love of his life.

He said, “It wasn’t an actual proposal. You can call it a proposal. However, I didn’t go down on my knees. I asked her about her views on getting married and settling down in life.”

The Mehram actor went on to add, “After getting a positive reply from her (Hina Altaf), I then told my mother and she contacted Hina. I then asked Hina if she wants to spend the rest of her life with me.”

